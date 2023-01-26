Verdict expected Thursday for teen charged in murder of Grace Ross

Anthony Hutchens
Anthony Hutchens(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The verdict in the Grace Ross murder trial is expected to be handed down on Thursday.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with murder and child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. Hutchens is being tried as an adult.

The verdict comes after a two-day bench trial concluded on Tuesday. Hon. Jeffrey Sanford said he will publicly issue a written decision on Hutchens at 1:30 p.m.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Level 3 felony, such as child molestation, is three to 16 years.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
County Travel Status for 01/25/2023 15:50 EST
Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather
First Alert Forecast
Slick roads tonight; Lake Effect snow on Thursday
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says

Latest News

Trevonn Johnson
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
Chuck's Weather
Chuck's Weather
In these cold winter months, first responders are making sure you are prepared in case of an...
Winter safety reminders