Verdict expected Thursday for teen charged in murder of Grace Ross

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The verdict in the Grace Ross murder trial is expected to be handed down on Thursday.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with murder and child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. Hutchens is being tried as an adult.

The verdict comes after a two-day bench trial concluded on Tuesday. Hon. Jeffrey Sanford said he will publicly issue a written decision on Hutchens at 1:30 p.m.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Level 3 felony, such as child molestation, is three to 16 years.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.