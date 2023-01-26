Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth

Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in prison.(welcomia via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - A police chief in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with violating federal narcotics laws.

According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old Shawn Denning, the chief of the Greensburg Police Department, is accused of helping distribute narcotics that included cocaine and methamphetamine.

The complaint alleges that Denning facilitated the acquisition of cocaine and methamphetamine multiple times over a 16-month period between June 2021 and October 2022.

The Justice Department reports that the drugs were sourced in California and Arizona with Denning facing six total counts of drug distribution-related charges.

Federal prosecutors said the 41-year-old is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt is prosecuting the case with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking up the investigation, according to the Justice Department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
County Travel Status for 01/26/2023 14:00 EST
Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Slick roads tonight; Lake Effect snow on Thursday
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

FILE - The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations
Ricky Bridgeman
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
Pokagon Band presents $860K check for city services, community development.
Pokagon Band presents $860K in checks for city services, community development
Brey discusses 'decommitments' after his departure announcement
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids