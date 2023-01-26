Planning for Round Barn Restaurant & Pub advances

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub is one step closer to opening in Niles.

The planning commission approved to rezone the property from residential to office commercial during a meeting Wednesday night.

The chosen site is at the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.

Some said this is the worse location for the project, while others said it will be a great addition to Niles.

The restaurant will have high arches and vaulted ceilings; and the nave will seat 150 people.

“Round Barn has wanted to come in for about ten years. We’re closer to our Indiana friends that come to all of our locations...This building is just gorgeous. We really like older structures and this building, being 70 plus years old, just really fits into our niche...We’re thrilled to keep spreading the word of Round Barn and our products to the community,” said Matt Moersch, CEO of Moersch Hospitality Group.

One resident said she lives three feet away from the project location, and is against the idea.

“I am in a very bad position no matter which way it’s zone. You know, people need to consider me, because I am the one that’s affected by this more than anybody else,” she said.

Others said, “this is not fair to the neighbors” and “this will create horrible traffic issues.”

“As a business owner this is always part of owning a business is dealing with different concerns that you may have...everybody working together. I think that’s what makes us successful,” said Moersch.

Renovations will cost more than $1 million.

Now it goes to the city council for approval.

