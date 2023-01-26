Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend

Trevonn Johnson
Trevonn Johnson(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side.

Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.

Three people were inside the vehicle, including a woman who police say suffered an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

After investigating and processing evidence, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Trevonn Johnson, 29, as a suspect.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Johnson with:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon
  • Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon
  • Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm

Johnson is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail on unrelated charges.

