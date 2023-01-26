Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James.

Police say back in November, Bridgeman went to a house in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, where James was staying. The two got into an argument before Bridgeman shot James multiple times.

Bridgeman went on the run and was arrested a year later in North Carolina.

