Groundhog Day comes to the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will celebrate Groundhog Day with, of course, their new ambassador animal, Poppy the groundhog!

The zoo will have a live “weather report” to see if Poppy sees her shadow and predicts an early spring, or if we’ll see six more weeks of winter.

Poppy was rescued last year and is loved at the zoo.

Groundhog Day occurs every year on Feb 2.

Stay tuned; it could be a long winter, Matt!

