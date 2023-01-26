Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation’s 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena.
The graduations will take place from June 8-10 at the following times:
Thursday, June 8
Adams High School: 6 p.m.
Friday, June 9
Riley High School: 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Washington High School: 10 a.m.
Adult Education Luncheon: 1 p.m.
Rise Up Academy & South Bend Virtual School: 3 p.m.
Clay High School: 5 p.m.
The district says more information about tickets will be communicated to students and their families in the coming weeks.
