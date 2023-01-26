Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash earlier this month in Elkhart County.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.

As a result, the Silverado was pushed into a pole and came to a stop in a field on the west side of State Road 13.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as 59-year-old Gregory Marchand of Goshen, was taken to the hospital after officials say he suffered a laceration to his forehead and complained of all-around pain. Officials say Marchand died at the hospital on Jan. 20.

The driver of the Ranger and a passenger inside it were also hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.

