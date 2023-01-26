Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.

As the jury deliberated, McKee pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and unlawful use of a firearm.

Police were first called to the apartment regarding an argument, but they left after the two roommates decided to stay in separate areas of the apartment.

About 90 minutes later, McKee called 911 and allegedly stated he shot Lowe. According to the probable cause affidavit, McKee allegedly told a dispatcher Lowe kept harassing him after police left the apartment the first time, so he shot him multiple times.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

