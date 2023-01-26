Dowagiac’s Ice Time Festival returns in February

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - No matter the weather, the Ice Time Festival returns to Dowagiac next month!

The 26th annual Ice Time Festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the central business district.

Ice carvers will turn more than 300 lbs. of ice blocks into works of art.

Throughout the day, there will be a frozen fish toss competition, a chili crawl, an ice fishing game, an ice cream eating contest, and more!

The full event list is included below:

The event list for the Ice Time Festival.
The event list for the Ice Time Festival.(WNDU)

