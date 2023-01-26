Crews responding to crash involving semi on U.S. 12 in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi and another vehicle on U.S. 12 near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan.

The road is shut down until further notice. Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.