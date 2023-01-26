2 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man; 1 remains at large

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says two of the three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody.

Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.

Police say three individuals were seen entering the home the night before on Saturday, Jan. 21. They’ve been identified as 22-year-old, Immanuel Williams Jr., 19-year-old Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and 18-year-old Denarion Evans.

Williams was arrested by a Michigan State Police tactical team at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo, while Little turned himself in at the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Evans still remains at large.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evans, please call 269-927-0293 or 269-895-6948.

Denarion Evans (Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

