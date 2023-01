KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Winona Lake Limitless Park and the police department are holding a Valentine’s Day card contest!

Kids ages 3 to 12 can enter their own handmade Valentine’s Day card by Feb. 6.

You can drop them off at the park office or town hall.

Winners will be announced on Feb. 10!

The winners will be awarded on Friday, Feb. 10! (Winona Lake Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.