Wednesday’s Child: Rhianna is ready for a new family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Smart and sporty are two words to describe Rhianna. She’s a 13-year-old who cares about the people around her. She’s ready for new parents who are willing to adopt her.

Rhianna is a fun-loving kid who is ready to try new things in life.

She enjoys trying arcade games but also playing sports.

“I am athletic,” said Rhianna. “I’ve done basketball, and softball. I’ve never done soccer.”

Rhianna stays busy and says that’s a good thing!

“It’s important to keep kids busy, because if you don’t, they’ll get bored and drive you nuts!” said Rhianna. “When kids get bored, they don’t know what to do. So, they just find something to do.”

Rhianna knows what she wants to do when she’s older.

“There’s like a lot of things. Like I want to be a foster mom. And I want to babysit,” said Rhianna. Her years in foster care give her a special understanding.

“I don’t remember what age I came into foster care,” said Rhianna.

She knows what she wants in a new family.

“A sister my age. Just a mom. And a dog. And my own room,” said Rhianna. “Because I share a room with someone right now and I’m just that kind of person who likes to have their own space.”

And she’s the kind of person who knows how to be a good friend.

“Be yourself, be respectful, be kind and people will want to be around you more,” said Rhianna.

Rhianna’s favorite food is spaghetti and her favorite subject in school is math.

If you would like to learn more about Rhianna, click here for Indiana Adoption Program: Rhianna - Indiana Adoption Program

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.