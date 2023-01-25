Wednesday marks 45th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78

(WNDU) - On this date 45 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.

The blizzard of 1978 began Jan. 25 and ended two days later.

By the time the storm passed, there was more than three feet of snow across the region. In some places, the gusting winds drifted snow as high as eight feet!

Schools were closed for a week, including the University of Notre Dame.

