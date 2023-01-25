Wednesday marks 45th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - On this date 45 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.

The blizzard of 1978 began Jan. 25 and ended two days later.

By the time the storm passed, there was more than three feet of snow across the region. In some places, the gusting winds drifted snow as high as eight feet!

Schools were closed for a week, including the University of Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Slick roads tonight; Lake Effect snow on Thursday
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
Carlton Antoni Kelly and Chantal Baker
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Slick roads tonight; Lake Effect snow on Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: “Permacloud” breaks continue into Sunday; Widespread rain Monday
Chuck Weather 1923
Partly Cloudy Start to the Week
Kids head back to school with a mix of sun and clouds
Get ready for more sunshine as kids head back to school on Monday!