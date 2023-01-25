Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.

Crider was taken to the hospital, then transferred to a rehabilitation facility where he died Feb. 2, 2020.

Davis is facing several charges of reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at an accident causing serious impairment or death, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Reckless driving causing death is a 15-year felony, but because Davis is being tried as a four-time habitual offender, he faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

