Suspect accused of stabbing IU student seeks insanity defense

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The lawyer representing the woman charged with the stabbing of an IU student is seeking an insanity defense.

In a court filing, Attorney Kyle Dugger intends to prove suspect Billie Davis is incapable of helping prepare her case.

Davis allegedly attacked a student of Asian descent on a Bloomington bus earlier this month. Court documents claim race was her motivation in the stabbing.

The Monroe County Court asked Davis to undergo mental health evaluations.

Davis is due in court on Feb. 16.

