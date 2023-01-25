South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies.

The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days.

Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday night.

The Family Dollar store in the 1600 block of South Michigan Street was recently robbed, as was the Subway restaurant in the 300 block of Eddy Street.

The Pizza Hut in the 4600 block of South Miami was held up Sunday evening, and Domino’s Pizza Is listed as the victim of a hold up in the 2000 block of South Chapin—where it has no store. That’s where food and U.S. currently was taken from a 31-year-old man.

“This seems to be a mixed bag; like I said, it’s a mix of commercial, individual, strong-armed, and armed. Most of the, the situations vary,” South Bend Police Captain Jason Biggs told 16 News Now. “There’s no rhyme or reason why it’s happening.”

Capt. Biggs did say that more than one of the robberies involved people connecting in person after meeting online, and that the right place to make such connections is in a designated part of the police department parking lot.

“Wrong place is meeting somebody at their house. Meeting someone in an area that you’re not familiar with. Timing, you know. If somebody wants to meet after dark, or very late at night, it could be something that may not be worth it for you to be able to do,” Capt. Biggs said.

As for robberies that took place in more residential areas, credit cards, guns, and shoes were forcibly taken from a 19-year-old male Saturday night in the 1100 block of Patty Lane around 8:20 p.m, while a 37-year-old man had cash and ID taken Sunday night in the 1300 block of North Huey.

The most recent of the robberies occurred Tuesday in the 1100 block of Diamond, where a 25-year-old Mishawaka woman lost money.

Young women from Kalamazoo and Osceola were listed as victims of a robbery Saturday night in the 1300 block of South Miami.

Capt. Biggs said that police made two arrests over the weekend, and that both the suspects were juveniles.

