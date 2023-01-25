South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019.

Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.

Police were called back on Sept. 15, 2019, to the Rodeway Inn on State Road 933 on reports of naked male who was running through the parking lot with a gun. When officers arrived, they found a dead woman, identified as 22-year-old Jenna Vanhorn, in one of the rooms.

Garner was arrested 10 days later at a relative’s home in Detroit by a U.S. Marshals Task Force and was eventually returned to St. Joseph County.

