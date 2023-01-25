South Bend man arrested for several warrants, new drug charges

James Allen
James Allen(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man who was wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Police found James Allen, 32, around 2:30 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a red pickup truck that was parked behind a home in the 1700 block of Medora Street in South Bend. Allen was safely taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police searched the pickup truck and found a revolver, a rifle, suspected marijuana, approximately 77.9 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 28.6 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and items of drug paraphernalia. Police also say a loaded handgun was in one of Allen’s front pockets.

Allen was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. He faces new charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

(Indiana State Police)

