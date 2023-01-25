Slick road conditions on Wed. First Alert Weather Day

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We issued a First Alert Weather Day with most parts of Michiana seeing a fresh blanket of snow this morning.

This made the morning commute tricky for some drivers.

By the afternoon most of the main roadways were clear, with salt trucks making a big difference.

While some hit the roads to get to work, others were on their way to enjoy the weather.

George Wilson Park opened to sledders after seeing perfect conditions on the hill.

“Sledding with his family: We can still go sledding with them and enjoy it too when we all get together and laugh and be productive outside instead of being inside. Having places like this to go to gives us something to do,” said one parent taking his kids sledding, Glenn Leeman

The weather was also perfect for another activity Leeman’s kids say they love to do—that’s having a snowball fight.

