Several Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather

As of Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11:30 a.m., six of our northern Indiana counties are under an advisory. They are listed below:

YELLOW : Fulton, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Pulaski, Starke

In Indiana, county travel status information is provided by each county’s emergency management agency. As counties initiate official travel advisories and notify the state, they will be automatically updated at the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

Counties that are YELLOW are under an ADVISORY, which is the lowest level of local travel advisory. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and you should use caution or avoid those areas.

Counties that are ORANGE are under a WATCH, meaning that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. This is also when emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Counties that are RED are under a WARNING, which is the highest level of local travel advisory. It means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. Under this advisory, you are urged to:

Refrain from all travel

Comply with necessary emergency measures

Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans

Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

MICHIGAN

In Michigan, the state does not have a website that is similar in comparison to Indiana’s. However, major road closures can be found by clicking here. For additional resources, click here.

