SBCSC task force meeting seeks to tackle system’s falling enrollment

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation discussed the future of their classrooms with their facilities master plan on Tuesday night.

The purpose of the meeting was to strategize and discuss options for district resizing. The problem lies with the fact that capacity and enrollment are no longer aligned, and the district needs to do what it can to make sure students stay in South Bend schools.

“What do you want to see in your schools?” asked Tracy Richter, vice president of planning services at HPM Leadership. “So the first phase was really about trying to figure out okay what do you expect to see from your facilities in the future. It also requires some look at how your buildings are being utilized, enrollment compared to your capacity and how you react to that.”

Richter says in 2007 the district had over 25,000 students. In 2023, that number has dipped below 15,000.

