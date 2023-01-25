Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Deandre Pickford
Deandre Pickford(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs.

Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford,28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

After arresting Pickford, Marshall County Police served a search warrant at his home, where additional prescription lookalike tablets were recovered (see below).

Pickford is currently being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
Chuck Weather 12523
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
Carlton Antoni Kelly and Chantal Baker
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home

Latest News

Deandre Pickford pills 1
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
James Allen
South Bend man arrested for several warrants, new drug charges
George Wilson Park open Wednesday for snow tubing
The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened...
Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings