Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for dealing drugs.

Police say the arrest of Deandre Pickford,28, comes after an investigation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of tablets believed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

After arresting Pickford, Marshall County Police served a search warrant at his home, where additional prescription lookalike tablets were recovered (see below).

Pickford is currently being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

