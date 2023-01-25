Michiana basketball updates 1/24

By Matt Loch
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

INDIANA BOYS

LaVille 75, South Bend Career 59

Lakeland 61, Columbia City 55

Marian 52, John Glenn 41

Mishawaka 57, Fairfield 45

Penn 86, SB St. Joseph 69

SB Adams 53, Bremen 48

Tippecanoe Valley 50, SB Riley 46

INDIANA GIRLS

Concord 53, Prairie Heights 35

Kankakee Valley 53, Rensselaer Central 47

New Prairie 56, Mishawaka 47

NorthWood 52, SB Riley 18

Penn 59, SB Clay 8

Plymouth 55, Culver Academies 47

SB Adams 47, Bremen 43

SB Washington 73, Crown Point 44

Tippecanoe Valley 47, Wawasee 35

Triton 50, Jimtown 42

Warsaw 58, Elkhart 55

MICHIGAN BOYS

Berrien Springs 50, Coloma 28

Galesburg-Augusta 48, Constantine 38

Eau Claire 77, Kalamazoo Phoenix 69

Bridgman 81, New Buffalo 38

Benton Harbor 77, Niles 59

Lakeshore 60, Richland Gull Lake 38

South Haven 53, Three Rivers 40

Vicksburg 64, Dowagiac 35

Wyoming Lee 86, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 52

MICHIGAN GIRLS

Benton Harbor 51, Niles 29

Bridgman 43, Three Oaks River Valley 38

Brandywine 64, Cassopolis 39

Berrien Springs 38, Coloma 23

Decatur 33, New Buffalo 25

Vicksburg 43, Dowagiac 22

Lawton 38, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 27

Coldwater 49, Three Rivers 24

