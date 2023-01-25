Michiana basketball updates 1/24
INDIANA BOYS
LaVille 75, South Bend Career 59
Lakeland 61, Columbia City 55
Marian 52, John Glenn 41
Mishawaka 57, Fairfield 45
Penn 86, SB St. Joseph 69
SB Adams 53, Bremen 48
Tippecanoe Valley 50, SB Riley 46
INDIANA GIRLS
Concord 53, Prairie Heights 35
Kankakee Valley 53, Rensselaer Central 47
New Prairie 56, Mishawaka 47
NorthWood 52, SB Riley 18
Penn 59, SB Clay 8
Plymouth 55, Culver Academies 47
SB Adams 47, Bremen 43
SB Washington 73, Crown Point 44
Tippecanoe Valley 47, Wawasee 35
Triton 50, Jimtown 42
Warsaw 58, Elkhart 55
MICHIGAN BOYS
Berrien Springs 50, Coloma 28
Galesburg-Augusta 48, Constantine 38
Eau Claire 77, Kalamazoo Phoenix 69
Bridgman 81, New Buffalo 38
Benton Harbor 77, Niles 59
Lakeshore 60, Richland Gull Lake 38
South Haven 53, Three Rivers 40
Vicksburg 64, Dowagiac 35
Wyoming Lee 86, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 52
MICHIGAN GIRLS
Benton Harbor 51, Niles 29
Bridgman 43, Three Oaks River Valley 38
Brandywine 64, Cassopolis 39
Berrien Springs 38, Coloma 23
Decatur 33, New Buffalo 25
Vicksburg 43, Dowagiac 22
Lawton 38, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 27
Coldwater 49, Three Rivers 24
