Jeremy Renner tried to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow, sheriff’s report says

The actor revealed over the weekend he broke more than 30 bones in the accident. (Source: INSTAGRAM/JEREMYRENNER/POOL/TRUCKEE MEADOWS FIRE AND RESCUE/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report about Jeremy Renner’s accident on New Year’s Day that left the actor in the hospital for nearly two weeks.

According to the report released Tuesday, Renner was using his snowcat to tow his nephew’s truck off of his driveway when the vehicle began to roll down the hill.

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)

Officials said Renner jumped out of the snowplow without setting the emergency brake, and when he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew, Renner was pulled under it.

Investigators said they believe if the actor had set the emergency brake, the vehicle would not have crushed him.

The report also noted that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat’s cab was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

Renner is currently recovering at home from the injuries he suffered during the accident. He said he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
Chuck Weather 12523
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
Carlton Antoni Kelly and Chantal Baker
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home

Latest News

Several Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
A 5-year-old and 3-year-old were found dead inside a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. (WFXT)
2 children dead in 'senseless tragedy,' DA says
FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles...
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Reina Morales Rojas has been missing since November.
Woman has been missing from Boston since November