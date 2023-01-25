Irish men’s hoops falls short on the road again in loss at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team suffered another heartbreaking loss on the road on Tuesday night — this time at the hands of the NC State Wolfpack.

The Fighting Irish (9-12, 1-9 ACC) were trailing by only three points with less than two minutes left in the game, but the Wolfpack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) were able to pull away and hold on for an 85-82 victory.

The Wolfpack had just two turnovers and scored 18 points from 15 Notre Dame turnovers.

Cormac Ryan scored 19 points and J.J. Starling had 18 for Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9), which shot 52 percent from the floor and made nine 3-pointers and 17 of 21 free throws. Marcus Hammond added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Irish are back at home on Saturday to host Louisville. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 12 p.m. on ESPN2.

