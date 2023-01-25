Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver State of the State address on Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Ahead of Wednesday’s State of the State address, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Lansing and Brighton.

During her address, Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now.

Her proposals plan to lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect fundamental rights.

“I am going to be staying focused on people, all people,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I want to start by talking about working people in our state, people who need a little more support to make ends meet and retire with dignity, so rolling back the retirement tax and boosting the working family tax credit are ways we can put more money in people’s pockets.”

The State of the State address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers and broadcast live at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25.

