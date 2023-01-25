George Wilson Park open Wednesday for snow tubing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - George Wilson Park in Mishawaka will be open for snow tubing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to the snow here in Michiana!

Admission to the park is $4, while tube rental costs $3. Only inflatable tubes are allowed at the park, so don’t bring any sleds or snowboards.

Hot chocolate and snacks will be available for purchase inside the warming room.

