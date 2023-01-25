Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire reportedly left major holes in floors of the house.

There are no injuries reported, and no damage to any neighboring property.

