Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city.

The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.

At another home in the area, officers found a silver Dodge Nitro with gunshot damage parked out in front of the home. The home also had multiple bullet holes, and residents there say a projectile entered the home and struck a 16 year old girl, causing a graze wound to her leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers collected multiple shell casings and other evidence in the area. Currently, no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

Meanwhile, another shooting was reported just before 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of W. Garfield Avenue. Police didn’t release any further information regarding this shooting.

If you have any information that can help Elkhart Police as they continue to investigate, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

