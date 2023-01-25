Death of Benton Harbor man ruled as homicide; police seeking suspects

Death of Benton Harbor man ruled as homicide; police seeking suspects.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The suspicious death of a Benton Harbor man has now been ruled as a homicide.

On Sunday, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to the 800 block of LaSalle to investigate a man that was found dead in his home.

According to the investigation, the victim, 74-year-old Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound.

Three individuals were seen entering the residence the night before on Saturday. They are prime suspects in the investigation.

A suspect in a Benton Harbor homicide investigation.
A suspect in a Benton Harbor homicide investigation.
A suspect in a Benton Harbor homicide investigation.
If anyone has anyone information regarding the identity of these suspects, please contact the Benton Harbor Tipline at 269-927-0293 or 269-895-6948.

