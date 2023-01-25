Death of Benton Harbor man ruled as homicide; police seeking suspects
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The suspicious death of a Benton Harbor man has now been ruled as a homicide.
On Sunday, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to the 800 block of LaSalle to investigate a man that was found dead in his home.
According to the investigation, the victim, 74-year-old Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound.
Three individuals were seen entering the residence the night before on Saturday. They are prime suspects in the investigation.
If anyone has anyone information regarding the identity of these suspects, please contact the Benton Harbor Tipline at 269-927-0293 or 269-895-6948.
