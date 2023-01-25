Councilmember Karen White responds to council meeting cancellation

Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend Common Council Member Karen White issued a statement voicing support for the cancelation of Monday night’s council meeting and went on to suggest a state counselor be brought in to clarify government roles.
Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily pulled a reparatory justice resolution, saying it was not properly submitted for consideration. The council said the notice of the meeting was not posted in time, specifically 48 hours beforehand.
Several councilmembers responded on Tuesday, saying Monday’s cancelation had nothing to do with the reparations bill that was set to be heard and that it will be heard when Jones can properly follow council procedures and law.
Councilmember White called on the Indiana Office of Public Access Counselor to meet with all officials to clarify roles, responsibilities and the expectations set out by the state. “Clarity only happens when there is open and honest dialogue,” the release reads.