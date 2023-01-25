Councilmember Karen White responds to council meeting cancellation

“Service is the rent we pay for being. It is the very purpose of life, and not something you do in your spare time.” - Marian Wright Edelman

“In over two (2) decades serving the citizens of South Bend as a Council At Large member, I have attempted to faithfully follow the wisdom of the above quote. Over the last few months, it has become apparent that there has been a breakdown in understanding the legal responsibilities each of the three parts of City Government must follow. Citizens expect that their elected officials will abide by laws and regulations.

It is vital that we never forget that for the City to effectively function each part of government, Administration, Common Council, and the Clerk need to work in a supportive way to maximize positive outcomes for our residents.

I am deeply concerned and saddened as, over the last few months numerous issues have caused a decrease in effectiveness culminating in the cancellation of the January 23, 2023 Common Council meeting. The decision to cancel the meeting was not in isolation or arbitrary in regard to any agenda item. Several important steps were necessary to be in compliance with state requirements as outlined by the State Public Access Counselor.

I am calling on the State of Indiana’s Office of Public Access Counselor to meet with all of the parties to clarify roles, responsibilities and the expectations set out by the State of Indiana. Clarity only happens when there is open and honest dialogue. A PAC representative can finally answer questions about the proper government process that follows the State of Indiana Code.

This meeting is vital, so that we do the business for the citizens our City.

It is what we were elected to do.”