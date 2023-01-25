Bashor Children’s Home celebrates 100 years of caring for kids

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 15,000 children have been helped through Bashor Children’s Home, according to the children’s welfare agency.

“Kids need us, we have a responsibility to be there, and we better do something about it regardless of the challenges,” said Sean McCrindle, the President and CEO of Bashor Children’s Home.

In 1923, John and Emaline Bashor had a farm, and started and all-boys orphanage to help take in kids of families that were struggling through the recession.

Since then, Bashor Children’s Home has grown and expanded, having helped more than 15 thousand kids over the last century.

“I think the reality is, when you’re changing things and doing new things, there may be a whole lot of new things you’re doing but the reason you do it, the why, doesn’t change,” McCrindle said.

When he explained the impact of Bashor Children’s Home, McCrindle recalled an alumnus who had graduated some years ago.

“She’s recently a new mom, doing very well, a kid who statistically shouldn’t be alive at this point. And what she said to me made me realize that our impact is not just that kid. It’s changing their whole family’s future, and she said, my son will never what abuse is and will never worry about being taken away from his family. That’s what we do,” he said.

Bashor Children’s Home has continued to help children through a variety of programs, including community-based services for families, like therapy, an alternative schooling option, emergency shelter care, residential care, a small foster care program, and a brand-new program that helps victims fleeing human trafficking.

“And we have a target of trying to hire 100 people to expand and do what kids need us to do,” McCrindle said, and added that helping kids is so important because they are- the future.

“100 years from now, we want people to look back and say, I’m glad they did what they did when they were doing it,” McCrindle said.

For more information on Bashor Children’s Home, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
Two people have died after a fatal crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Slick roads tonight; Lake Effect snow on Thursday
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
Carlton Antoni Kelly and Chantal Baker
2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home

Latest News

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
Sammie Davis
Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike.
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike