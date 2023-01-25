Bashor Children’s Home celebrates 100 years of caring for kids

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 15,000 children have been helped through Bashor Children’s Home, according to the children’s welfare agency.

“Kids need us, we have a responsibility to be there, and we better do something about it regardless of the challenges,” said Sean McCrindle, the President and CEO of Bashor Children’s Home.

In 1923, John and Emaline Bashor had a farm, and started and all-boys orphanage to help take in kids of families that were struggling through the recession.

Since then, Bashor Children’s Home has grown and expanded, having helped more than 15 thousand kids over the last century.

“I think the reality is, when you’re changing things and doing new things, there may be a whole lot of new things you’re doing but the reason you do it, the why, doesn’t change,” McCrindle said.

When he explained the impact of Bashor Children’s Home, McCrindle recalled an alumnus who had graduated some years ago.

“She’s recently a new mom, doing very well, a kid who statistically shouldn’t be alive at this point. And what she said to me made me realize that our impact is not just that kid. It’s changing their whole family’s future, and she said, my son will never what abuse is and will never worry about being taken away from his family. That’s what we do,” he said.

Bashor Children’s Home has continued to help children through a variety of programs, including community-based services for families, like therapy, an alternative schooling option, emergency shelter care, residential care, a small foster care program, and a brand-new program that helps victims fleeing human trafficking.

“And we have a target of trying to hire 100 people to expand and do what kids need us to do,” McCrindle said, and added that helping kids is so important because they are- the future.

“100 years from now, we want people to look back and say, I’m glad they did what they did when they were doing it,” McCrindle said.

