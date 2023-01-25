2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police, authorities responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Sherr Road around 9:15 p.m. for a car that had left the roadway and hit a tree. First responders on scene found two victims dead in the vehicle.

Niles post troopers are investigating a single vehicle double fatal crash M-139 at Sherr Rd, Berrien Twp, Berrien Co. involving a car vs tree. Please use alternate route until scene is clear as traffic is partially impacted. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/uoYXLfLltd — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) January 25, 2023

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

A police investigation is underway.

