2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township

Jan. 24, 2023
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police, authorities responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Sherr Road around 9:15 p.m. for a car that had left the roadway and hit a tree. First responders on scene found two victims dead in the vehicle.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

A police investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

