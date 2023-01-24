Wine & Canvas offering winter events

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to beat the winter blues and escape reality for a little bit, there’s a spot in Granger offering just that.

Wine and Canvas has a host of winter events coming up, including a liquid paint pour class for all ages.

“This one is a very quick thing to do and the whole family can just pour the paint,” said owner Sheena Schramski. “The whole family can just enjoy some activities together.”

To view a list of classes at Wine and Canvas and to register, click here.

