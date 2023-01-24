Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway.

Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.

Police first responded to a call about an argument between McKee and Lowe back in August 2021, but they left after the two roommates decided to stay in separate areas of the apartment.

About 90 minutes later, McKee called 911 and allegedly stated he shot Lowe. According to the probable cause affidavit, McKee allegedly told a dispatcher Lowe kept harassing him after police left the apartment the first time, so he shot him multiple times.

McKee’s lawyers say he plans to claim self-defense in the case. The prosecution claims there are factual inconsistencies in McKee’s retelling of events.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.