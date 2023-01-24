South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as they search for a missing man.

Pablo Ramos III, 39, was last seen on Jan. 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue wearing a black jacket with Nickelodeon characters on it, dark sweatpants, black boots, a Miami Heat beanie and a black backpack.

Ramos is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a thin, black mustache. He also has a Miami Dolphins tattoo on his left forearm and a Miami Heat tattoo on his right forearm.

If you have any information about Ramos’ whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201

