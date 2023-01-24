South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man

Pablo Ramos III
Pablo Ramos III(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help as they search for a missing man.

Pablo Ramos III, 39, was last seen on Jan. 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue wearing a black jacket with Nickelodeon characters on it, dark sweatpants, black boots, a Miami Heat beanie and a black backpack.

Ramos is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a thin, black mustache. He also has a Miami Dolphins tattoo on his left forearm and a Miami Heat tattoo on his right forearm.

If you have any information about Ramos’ whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
We’re gearing up for a First Alert Weather Day here in Michiana on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana
Jury in Delphi murders case to be drawn from either St. Joseph County or Allen County

Latest News

If you are looking to beat the winter blues and escape reality for a little bit, there’s a spot...
Wine & Canvas offering winter events
We’re gearing up for a First Alert Weather Day here in Michiana on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
LaVille bowling advances to Semi-State
LaVille bowling team advances to Semi-State