South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones held a press conference in response to the cancelation of Monday night’s Common Council meeting, where a resolution calling for reparatory justice was set to be heard.

Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily pulled the resolution, saying it wasn’t properly submitted for consideration. This time, the council says the notice of the meeting wasn’t posted in time.

In a news release sent out on Monday morning, Council President Sharon McBride said she canceled the meeting because a notice of it wasn’t physically posted at least 48 hours before the scheduled meeting time as required by law.

According to McBride, the online notification was not accessible to the public until after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. In turn, the meeting was canceled, which meant all bills that were set to be reviewed at Monday’s meeting were delayed—including a resolution calling for reparatory justice.

However, Jones claims a meeting notice was posted twice. The first time was back in December, and then again last week.

Jones claims she always follows Indiana Code and thinks McBride may have canceled the meeting to try and delay discussion on the resolution, which calls for money to be invested into the city’s minority communities.

“It may be this reparation was uncomfortable for some, I don’t know,” Jones said. “But it’s still here and it’s not going anywhere, so we might as well come together as a group, as a unified people, maybe having differences of opinions. But we need to look at the issues that everybody is having.”

The Common Council is apologizing for the inconvenience.

You can read Monday morning’s press release in its entirety below:

