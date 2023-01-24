Several South Bend council members voice support, denounce city clerk after meeting cancelation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple members of the South Bend Common Council are voicing their support for the cancelation of Monday night’s meeting while denouncing criticism as to why it was possibly canceled.

According to McBride, Monday’s council meeting was canceled because the notice of the meeting was not physically posted at least 48 hours before the scheduled meeting time as required by law.

In turn, the meeting was canceled, which meant all bills that were set to be reviewed at Monday’s meeting were delayed—including the reparatory resolution that calls for money to be invested into the city’s minority communities.

On Monday evening, South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones held a press conference regarding the cancelation of the meeting, where she claimed a meeting notice was posted twice. She went on to allege that the meeting may have been canceled to try and delay discussion on the reparatory justice resolution.

But according to a news release sent out on Tuesday afternoon by Vice President Sheila Niezgodski, Canneth Lee, Troy Warner, and Rachel Tomas Morgan, Monday’s cancelation had nothing to do with the reparations bill that was set to be heard and that it will be heard when Jones can properly follow council procedures and law.

Meanwhile, the council members also claimed that Jones has made repeated attempts in the last few weeks to violate state law and city ordinances in attempts to further her own political agenda.

The council is set to meet on Feb. 6.

You can read the full response from the councilmembers in its entirety below:

