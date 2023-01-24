Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.

The police department has issued a reminder for residents to be vigilant, as it can help keep them safe!

The South Bend Police Department suggests the following safety steps:

Be aware of your surroundings – it’s easy to get distracted by headphones or your smartphone.

Walk and park in well-lit areas.

Trust your instincts – if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Leave the area as quickly and calmly as possible.

When selling/buying items on the internet/social media, insist on meeting in a public place during the daytime. The South Bend Police Department offers a safe transaction area at the front of the building.

Avoid walking alone.

Look inside your vehicle before entering, and lock your car as soon as you enter it.

Keep your phone locator activated.

Report suspicious activity to the South Bend Police Department.

