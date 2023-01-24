Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change.

Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.

The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth.

“I think it’s important for the Band to express what we have gone through with other school districts, as well as giving out prospect as how this can benefit youth and making a change to be positive in moving forward,” said Tribal Chair Rebecca Richards.

The committee will seek input on the nickname through town hall meetings and a survey. Two town halls will take place next month.

The evaluation process is expected to last through May.

