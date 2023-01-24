Panic! at the Disco breaks up

(WNDU) - The pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco is breaking up after 19 years.

On Tuesday, lead singer Brendon Urie announced on Instagram that the group will go their separate ways after the band’s final show on March 10 in Manchester, England.

In the post, Urie said he’s bringing this chapter of his life to an end to focus on his family, as he will soon be a father for the first time. He also thanked the band’s fans for their support over the years.

Panic! At the Disco got together in 2004 and took off after the release of its first album, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” which contained the hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

The band was also known for hits like “Nine in the Afternoon,” and “High Hopes.”

