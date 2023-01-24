Panic! at the Disco breaks up

Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco performs at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 14,...
Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco performs at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Miami. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)(Michele Eve Sandberg | Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco is breaking up after 19 years.

On Tuesday, lead singer Brendon Urie announced on Instagram that the group will go their separate ways after the band’s final show on March 10 in Manchester, England.

In the post, Urie said he’s bringing this chapter of his life to an end to focus on his family, as he will soon be a father for the first time. He also thanked the band’s fans for their support over the years.

Panic! At the Disco got together in 2004 and took off after the release of its first album, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” which contained the hit single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

The band was also known for hits like “Nine in the Afternoon,” and “High Hopes.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

ISP arrests truck driver for allegedly driving under the influence of meth

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Todd Mills, 58, was originally pulled over in Miami County for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin/nutrient deficiency, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin/nutrient deficiency, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pablo Ramos III, 39, was last seen on Jan. 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue.

Latest News

Crime

2 arraigned after shots fired into St. Joseph home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Carlton Antoni Kelly, 38, and Chantal Baker, 31, both of Benton Harbor, remain in jail.

News

Wine & Canvas offering winter events

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
If you are looking to beat the winter blues and escape reality for a little bit, there’s a spot in Granger offering just that.

News

South Bend Police searching for missing 39-year-old man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Have you seen Pablo Ramos III?

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Winter Weather Advisory is out for all of Michiana Wednesday. Both the morning and afternoon commute times will be impacted.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

High School

LaVille bowling team advances to Semi-State

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Semi-State round will be at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.