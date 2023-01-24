Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey out for rest of season with ACL injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team lost one of its veterans for the rest of the season.

Dara Mabrey suffered an ACL injury on Sunday afternoon against Virginia that will end her final season at Notre Dame.

Mabrey confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday night.

The graduate student who played her first two seasons of college ball at Virginia Tech started in all of Notre Dame’s 18 games so far this season, averaging 9 points per game.

Mabrey said she will continue to be a strong voice and lead her team from the sideline for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.