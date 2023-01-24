Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey out for rest of season with ACL injury

Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey (1) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9,...
Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey (1) during an NCAA basketball game against Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team lost one of its veterans for the rest of the season.

Dara Mabrey suffered an ACL injury on Sunday afternoon against Virginia that will end her final season at Notre Dame.

Mabrey confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday night.

The graduate student who played her first two seasons of college ball at Virginia Tech started in all of Notre Dame’s 18 games so far this season, averaging 9 points per game.

Mabrey said she will continue to be a strong voice and lead her team from the sideline for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Mabrey goes down in Irish home win over Virginia

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders
The No. 7 Fighting Irish women’s basketball team picked up a bittersweet win Sunday, beating Virginia 76-54 but losing veteran guard Dara Mabrey to a knee injury early.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement

Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Boston College took down Notre Dame by a final score of 84-72.

Notre Dame

Miles, No. 7 Notre Dame hold on for a 57-54 win at Clemson

Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Olivia Miles had 20 points and Maddy Westbeld had 15 as Notre Dame hung on to defeat Clemson 57-54 on Thursday night.

Mike Brey addresses decision to leave Notre Dame, what’s next for him

Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now, Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Brey was insightful, introspective, and admitted what many have known for weeks leading up to the announcement — that the Irish men’s basketball program needs a new voice.

Latest News

Notre Dame hoops fans thank Mike Brey for a ‘tremendous job’ as he announces plans to step away

Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Despite the team’s recent struggles, the news was met with varying degrees of surprise by the Irish faithful.

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season

Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The announcement was confirmed in a press release sent out by Notre Dame Athletics on Thursday evening.

Notre Dame

UPDATE: Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle won’t take court in ‘homecoming’ game against ND due to suspension

Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Brunelle, who transferred to Virginia after spending three seasons at Notre Dame, will play at Purcell Pavilion when the Cavaliers visit on Sunday.

Notre Dame

Irish drop to 1-7 in ACC play after home loss to Florida State

Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Irish rallied from two separate 24-point deficits, but were ultimately unable to take the lead from the Seminoles in either rally.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule

Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The season kicks off on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Notre Dame

Miles leads No. 7 Notre Dame to 70-58 win over Syracuse

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Olivia Miles scored 13 of her game-high 23 points during the second half of No. 7 Notre Dame’s 70-58 victory over Syracuse on Sunday.