NIPSCO presents check to Mishawaka for energy-saving construction

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO is giving money back to the city of Mishawaka!

A representative from the company presented the big check at the new city hall.

Just this year, the city is set to save $24,433, according to the energy company. NIPSCO says the construction of both the city hall and Ironworks Plaza will save the city money for years to come.

“I think this building is a testament to energy efficiency in general,” Kirby Dipert said. “I think it could be a flagship for the surrounding area. Not many cities go quite this far; I’m really proud of it. Those are the kind of things that people look at and say geez, ah, maybe we can do this sort of thing.”

Mishawaka finished the new city hall building in September.

