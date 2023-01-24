LaVille bowling qualifies for semistate

By Matt Loch
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers bowling team is moving on to semistate, after a top 3 finish at the Michigan City regional over the weekend.

They were at the lanes for practice practicing for the farthest round the program has ever gone.

“It’s a lot”, said Paul Clayton. “I don’t think I’ve ever made it to semistate or state at all. This is a first for a lot of people on the team including me.”

His teammate, Ryan Riddle added “I’m excited and a little nervous. Excited because we get to to and meet new teams and try your best to advance and nervous because you have a chance to be eliminated, but even if we lose we’re all going home happy because we made it this far.”

The semistate round will be at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.

