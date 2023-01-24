ISP urges drivers to take winter weather advisory seriously

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday’s winter weather advisory has Indiana State Police urging drivers to take it slow, as dangerous road conditions are expected throughout the entire day.

Snowfall of two to nine inches has been predicted across the Hoosier state, beginning between the hours of 3 a.m., to 6 a.m..

With roadways expected to get more slick throughout the day, Indiana State Troopers are reminding drivers that even though there isn’t going to be a whole lot of snow accumulation as far as winter in Michiana goes, wet, slippery roadways covered in slush are the big concern.

“You know people are going to want to know what the weather and the road conditions are like here as well as elsewhere. Don’t call the dispatch centers for that, INDOT has a great website, 511IN.org and you can see where all those snowplows for INDOT are across the state, and then you can click on them and you can even see what the road looks like to those snowplow drivers through their cameras,” said Sergeant Ted Bohner, with ISP.

St. Joseph County’s plow drivers as well as plow drivers with INDOT shared that they are prepared and ready to deal with the snowfall, but still, Indiana State Police have said it will be important to use common sense, and drive with caution.

