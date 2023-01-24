ISP arrests truck driver for allegedly driving under the influence of meth

Todd Mills, 58, was originally pulled over in Miami County for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
(WPTA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A southern Indiana man was arrested in Miami County after police say he was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine while driving a straight truck (a vehicle with a fixed trailer).

Last Thursday, Jan. 19, Indiana State Troopers stopped a 2021 Freightliner straight truck pulling an industrial woodchipper on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road 1150 South because the driver, identified as 58-year-old Todd Mills of Spencer, was allegedly not wearing a seat belt.

While troopers were speaking to Mills, they noticed Mills was possibly intoxicated. They also noticed indicators of possible criminal activity.

Further investigation revealed that Mills was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine. During a search of the Freightliner, officers say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Mills was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for allegedly operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mills was working for Wright Tree Service Inc based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Indiana State Police say they encourage you to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911, but you should never follow an impaired driver. Instead, give your location to the police, a description of the suspect vehicle, and the direction it is traveling.

