Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Henry Davis Junior is making his run for South Bend mayor official.

The South Bend 2nd District councilman filed his candidacy on Monday.

The 43-year-old Democrat has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. He served two terms before running for mayor in 2015, when he lost the primary to Pete Buttigieg.

Davis will face incumbent Democrat James Mueller in the May primary. Republican Desmont Upchurch, who announced his candidacy last week, is currently unopposed in the GOP primary.

The primary election is on May 2.

