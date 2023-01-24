Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty

Peyton Lambertson, a former teacher in Louisiana, has pleaded not guilty after being charged with 100 counts of child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A former Louisiana teacher has pleaded not guilty after being charged with multiple counts of child porn.

WAFB reports Peyton Lambertson, who previously was a teacher in the Zachary Community School District, was arrested in July 2022.

Authorities charged Lambertson with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held regarding Lambertson’s case where the former teacher reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Officials said Lambertson has been given permission to go to Mississippi to receive treatment with his next court date scheduled for May 4.

Previously, Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier said Lambertson was no longer employed with the school district and that it was taking appropriate action.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
We’re gearing up for a First Alert Weather Day here in Michiana on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: General 3-5 inches of snow for most of Michiana
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
On Tuesday, the church was shut down because water to the building has been shut off.
Doulos Chapel argues with city for tax exemption status on water bill
Doulos Chapel argues with city over tax exemption status on water bill
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
The Virginia school teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but has been released and is...
Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot